Behind pipeline leak that caused gas shortages in Beaufort County

As news spread of a pipeline spill in Alabama that affected the supply of gasoline throughout the Southeast, some Beaufort County drivers hustled to fill up. The Colonial Pipeline Company must address issues in a faulty pipeline before fuel flows again, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. Between 252,000 and 336,000 gallons have leaked from a pipeline near Helena, Ala., since the spill was first discovered Sept. 9, 2016.
Product will be the same at Parris Island, San Diego

Brig. Gen. Austin Renforth, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island met with a small group of officers in a Series Commander Course on Sept. 7, 2016. In a question and answer period of the discussion, an officer asked the Brig. Gen. Renforth if there will be major changes coming to the Recruit Training Order.

Parris Island's Renforth: Growing up 'I was like a stray cat'

Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on Aug. 24, 2016, and the experience was more than a little surreal, he told The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet in an interview Sept. 7. "Incredible," he called it. And not in the way that the ceremonial honor can probably always be described that way. Renforth, who's been commandant of Parris Island since June 10, grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia, with little money, he said, and when he was 12 or 13, he and a friend used to hitchhike to nearby Pittsburgh to watch their beloved Pirates at the old Three Rivers Stadium. The roundtrip, Renforth shared, cost less than $1 a person, plus the price of a box of Twinkies.

Boundary Street, lately

Sights and sounds from the Boundary Street project in Beaufort on September 6, 2016. The $30 million road redevelopment project is expected to be completed in early 2018.

