Behind pipeline leak that caused gas shortages in Beaufort County
As news spread of a pipeline spill in Alabama that affected the supply of gasoline throughout the Southeast, some Beaufort County drivers hustled to fill up. The Colonial Pipeline Company must address issues in a faulty pipeline before fuel flows again, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. Between 252,000 and 336,000 gallons have leaked from a pipeline near Helena, Ala., since the spill was first discovered Sept. 9, 2016.Jill Knight The (Raleigh) News & Observer