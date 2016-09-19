Beaufort News

September 19, 2016 4:13 PM

River Ridge Academy is getting some help with a new basketball court

Posted by Rebecca Lurye

rlurye@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County school board meets Tuesday afternoon at the Hilton Head Island library.

Among the points of celebration is a $3,000 donation from the Pulte Group for River Ridge Academy to build an outdoor basketball court.

The board’s public session begins at 6 p.m., following a closed-door executive session in which members will discuss, among other things, their contract regarding Beaufort-Jasper Academy of Career Excellence.

The board’s agenda includes a presentation on the Beaufort County School District’s 2016 Legislative Report.

For more information, visit http://www.beaufort.k12.sc.us/.

