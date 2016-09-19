SLED is investigating someone connected to Thomas Heyward Academy

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into an individual at Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland.
Thom Berry, a SLED spokesman, said Friday he could not discuss or confirm any details of the case. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the report did not originate with them, but that SLED had notified the agency about the investigation.
THA is a private, college preparatory school founded in 1970 and one of two Jasper County schools accredited by the South Carolina Association of Independent Schools.
The school serves about 300 students in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Head of School Marilyn Davis declined to comment on the investigation.
