Suspect in Hardeeville homicide arrested, charged with murder

A man was arrested late Saturday evening and charged with murder in connection to the death of a Hardeeville man whose body was found by his neighbors after they found the front door of his home open.
Kelly Lamont Anderson, 20, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the SC Law Enforcement Division and the Hardeeville Police Department in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Kenyatta Austin, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Austin’s neighbors called 911 after finding his body at his home on Stiney Road in Hardeeville around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 15.
He died of a gunshot wound, Jasper County Deputy Coroner Randy Vaigneur said.
After following up on numerous leads and other information, investigators met with a magistrate to obtain arrest warrants for Anderson, the release said.
Once they learned where he was, Anderson was arrested at a motel in Hardeeville where he was served with warrants for murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing, the release said.
Anyone with information about Austin’s death can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7779 or the Silent Witness Tip Hotline at 1-800-446-1006.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments