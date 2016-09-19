Deputies: He fired a warning shot that landed him in jail

A 63-year-old Burton man faces charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at another person after a dispute with a couple who came onto his property just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Clifton Henry told deputies he wanted the couple to know that the gun was loaded so he fired once into the air across Shanklin Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Henry had just returned to his Shanklin Road home when a vehicle came onto his property, according to the report.
A woman got out of the car and was angry with him for a dangerous maneuver she said he made on the road that she said nearly caused an accident with her vehicle. A 16-year-old was driving her car to practice with her learner’s permit, according to the report. The two argued loudly and Henry told the woman to leave, according to the report.
The woman came back with her husband a short time later and Henry answered the door with a shotgun in hand, according to the report. He told the couple to leave, with the shotgun pointed at the husband, and the couple began to move back to their car, still arguing, according to the report. Henry then allegedly fired the gun as they were leaving, according to the report.
Henry was arrested Friday evening and released from Beaufort County Detention Center on $15,000 bond on Monday.
