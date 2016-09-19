Hold that burger: Beaufort-Cook Out talks on hold

A new restaurant once discussed for Beaufort is on hold.
Cook Out met with the city about a year ago about a opening a location in Beaufort. The chain eyed a spot next to Zaxby’s on Robert Smalls Parkway but decided the site would not work for them, city planning director Libby Anderson said.
The company said it would look at other sites but has not returned to city officials with other plans.
A Cook Out spokesman said Monday that there are no restaurants scheduled in Beaufort. The chain just opened a location on Hilton Head Island and another is scheduled in Mt. Pleasant, he said.
