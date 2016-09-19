Beaufort County students browse 75 options at college fair

Seventy-five colleges and universities made sales pitches to Beaufort County public and private high school juniors and seniors Friday.
The college fair drew more than 2,500 students to Bluffton High School.
Schools advertising their programs to students ranged from small private colleges to the University of South Carolina Beaufort and the Technical College of the Lowcountry to large, public out-of-state schools like Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama.
Superintendent Jeff Moss said that the annual college fair focuses students on preparing for new goals after they graduate from high school.
“We know that the best careers for our students will require more education beyond high school,” Moss said. “Our annual college fair points students in that direction, and it’s also exciting for them to see so many colleges and universities competing for their attention.”
