Democrats to hold social mixer Sept. 30 in Beaufort

Local Democrats will gather for a meet and greet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 at 100 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort.
The event, hosted by the Democratic Club of a Beaufort County, is open to the public. Local candidates for political office are expected to attend, according to a club news release.
Information about voter registration and outreach volunteer opportunities will be available.
Attendees are invited to bring a beverage, appetizer or dessert, the release said.
For more information, call 843-522-1028.
