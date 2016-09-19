Beaufort News

Democrats to hold social mixer Sept. 30 in Beaufort

Staff reports

Local Democrats will gather for a meet and greet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 at 100 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort.

The event, hosted by the Democratic Club of a Beaufort County, is open to the public. Local candidates for political office are expected to attend, according to a club news release.

Information about voter registration and outreach volunteer opportunities will be available.

Attendees are invited to bring a beverage, appetizer or dessert, the release said.

For more information, call 843-522-1028.

