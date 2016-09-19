Beaufort News

September 19, 2016 8:42 AM

Beaufort-Jasper EOC’s Emergency Assistance Department closed until Thursday

Staff reports

The Beaufort Jasper Economic Opportunity Commission’s Emergency Assistance Department is closed from today until Thursday.

The closure is for employee training, according to a commission news release.

