Burton Fire District lieutenant completes D.C. training

The Burton Fire District recently sent one if its members to Washington, D.C. for additional training to keep Burton up to speed.
Lt. Tradd Mills completed the Counter Narcotics and Terrorism Operational Medical Support course to learn how to “deliver advanced emergency medical care in unstable and threatening environments,” in drastic situations like hurricanes and bombings, according to a district news release. He graduated from the 56-hour course Sept. 16.
“Times have changed and (it is) imperative emergency services change to address the dynamic threats facing citizens today,” according to the release.
The district is one of only three fire departments in Beaufort County that provides advanced life support services with six paramedics, three of whom have completed courses in tactical style emergency medicine delivery, according to the release.
“It’s training we hope we never have to put to use,” Fire Chief Harry Rountree said. “However, considering the nature of the community that we protect, which is a large military community that is at risk for hurricanes, and also considering the recent events in New York and Minnesota, it is both prudent and responsible we are prepared to render the best emergency medicine to our citizens no matter what situation they are in.”
