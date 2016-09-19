Is a new car dealership rolling onto Beaufort’s Robert Small’s Parkway?

Another new car dealership could be built in Beaufort.
Butler Chrysler Dodge Jeep is eying a new facility at 188 Robert Smalls Parkway, city planning director Libby Anderson said. The dealer currently operates on Salem Road.
The 10-acre property goes before the Metropolitan Planning Commission today at 5:30 p.m. for rezoning consideration.
The new dealership would be at the intersection of Robert Smalls and Burton Hill Road, across the street from Lowe’s. A new Nissan dealership is under construction adjacent to the home improvement giant.
Site of planned Butler Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership; Robert Smalls Parkway
