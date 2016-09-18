Moped, Jeep crash in Port Royal sends 1 to hospital

A Jeep and a moped collided on Paris Avenue in Port Royal on Sunday afternoon, sending the moped driver to the hospital.
The driver suffered injuries and was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County EMS, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Fire Chief Reece Bertholf.
The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately available, Bertholf said.
The vehicles collided between Ribaut Road and Paris Avenue West, in front of 1624 Paris Ave., he said.
This story will be updated.
