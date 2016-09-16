Attention Beaufort parents: there’s a new place for kid fun in town

Bounce house?
Check.
Game room?
Check.
Sandbox?
Check.
Those are some of the amenities available at the new kids play-place, GiggleBox, that opened Aug. 28 at 14 Savannah Highway, Suite 5, in Beaufort.
Faith Lister, the manager of GiggleBox, said the indoor play venue is a place for kids to have fun but also a chance for parents and families to come and play together.
“We think family time is important,” she said.
Events lsuch as arts and crafts, character visits, educational fun and even pumpkin decorating next month are lined up for GiggleBox, she said.
On “Date Nights,” parents can drop off the kids for some alone time Friday and Saturday nights.
Lister said the target range for GiggleBox is ages from 1 to 10 at the moment, but that the addition of a video game room was in the works to accommodate older kids, too.
GiggleBox will also serve as a party venue; a 2-year-old will celebrate a birthday at the play center on Saturday, the very first party for GiggleBox.
According to Lister, parents have started to book birthday parties at the venue all the way into January.
“We’ve gotten a lot of inquiries,” she said. “Our Facebook has been pretty active as well.”
