Beaufort Shrimp Festival is your crustacean destination

A quintessential Beaufort delicacy will be celebrated for another year.
The 22nd Beaufort Shrimp Festival will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Live music, a road race with free beer and food samples and a charity shrimp race will be part of the festivities.
And of course, there is local shrimp.
Local restaurants will use S.C. wild-caught shrimp to turn their favorite dishes during a cooking competition Oct. 1. Chefs will be competing for the coveted Silver Cup, along with recognition for the best shrimp dish, the people’s choice and best booth decoration. Adults can compete in a shrimp deheading competition and children in a sprimp-peeling contest.
The Sea Island Rotary Club’s annual charity shrimp race will include the chance for spectators to adopt one of 5,000 rubber shrimp that will be dropped in the Beaufort River and float to a designated finish line. The first 10 shrimp to cross will share $5,000 cash. The first 100 finishers will enter a drawing for a car or boat.
The Run, Forrest, Run Bridge 5K Bridge Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. A Popcorn Shrimp Run for children 7 and younger will start at 8:45.
Race participants of legal age will get an eight-ounce beer and food samples after finishing.
The event is hosted by Main Street Beaufort, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Shrimpers Association.
For information or to register for the run, visit www.BeaufortShrimpFestival.com or call 843-525-8537.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments