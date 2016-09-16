Free diabetes classes offered on Lady’s Island

A series of free diabetes classes will be offered on Lady’s Island to Medicare beneficiaries,
The five-week program begins Oct. 6 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive.
The sessions will cover a variety of topics to help participants manage diabetes and prediabetes, a news release said. Participants will receive resources and handouts and have the opportunity to ask questions and talk about concerns about living with diabetes, the release said.
The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence has been contracted by Medicare to conduct the workshops.
To register and for information call 1-800-922-3089, ext. 7585.
