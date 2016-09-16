Lane closures planned at northern Beaufort County intersection

Nightly lane closures will be part of continued work next week on the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parris Island Gateway in northern Beaufort County.
The work will add a right-turn lane for vehicles to turn onto Parris Island Gateway. Palmetto Site Prep will continue curb and gutter construction Sept. 19-23, a news release said.
The right shoulder of Trask Parkway headed towards Beaufort will be closed during the work.
Lanes will be closed at night to temporarily move the traffic signal. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
