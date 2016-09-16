Beaufort County, Parris Island to spray for mosquitoes

Beaufort County and Parris Island plan to spray for mosquitoes in the coming weeks.
The county could spray next week, during daylight hours Monday through Friday, a county release said. Low-flying aircraft will be used and require ideal weather.
Parris Island plans to spray Oct. 4-6, within a couple hours of sundown if weather permits, a release said. The chemicals are federally approved and are no threat to humans, plants and animals in the area, according to the release.
Beekeepers within five miles are asked to keep their hives covered.
For information on the county spraying, call 843-255-5800.
