Beaufort News

September 16, 2016 8:38 AM

Beaufort County, Parris Island to spray for mosquitoes

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort County and Parris Island plan to spray for mosquitoes in the coming weeks.

The county could spray next week, during daylight hours Monday through Friday, a county release said. Low-flying aircraft will be used and require ideal weather.

Parris Island plans to spray Oct. 4-6, within a couple hours of sundown if weather permits, a release said. The chemicals are federally approved and are no threat to humans, plants and animals in the area, according to the release.

Beekeepers within five miles are asked to keep their hives covered.

For information on the county spraying, call 843-255-5800.

 

Special report

Parris Island: Making Marines for 100 years
 

Oct. 25, 2015 A special report on the past and present of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on its 100th anniversary | READ

 

Find more special reports

Related content

Beaufort News

Comments

Videos

Locals ask: What will happen to the thrift store pile in Beaufort?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos