Locals ask: What will happen to the thrift store pile in Beaufort?

Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on Aug. 24, 2016, and the experience was more than a little surreal, he told The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet in an interview Sept. 7. "Incredible," he called it. And not in the way that the ceremonial honor can probably always be described that way. Renforth, who's been commandant of Parris Island since June 10, grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia, with little money, he said, and when he was 12 or 13, he and a friend used to hitchhike to nearby Pittsburgh to watch their beloved Pirates at the old Three Rivers Stadium. The roundtrip, Renforth shared, cost less than $1 a person, plus the price of a box of Twinkies.