$10K in weapons, ammo stolen in Seabrook

About $10,000 worth of weapons and ammunition were stolen last week from a truck on Jeanne Court in Seabrook, including a .22 caliber rifle and a clip for an AR-15.
The items went missing from the 2010 Toyota Tundra between about 10 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9, when the victim noticed both passenger-side doors were ajar, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Other missing items included a green metal ammo box with a Marine sticker, a black ammunition magazine and a box of ammunition for the . 22, a box of 9mm ammunition and a 12-inch Alpine sub woofer, according to the report.
No damage or forced entry was found to the truck,, but a path leading away from the truck was found in the grass and a yellow and black utility glove was found at the scene which might belong to the suspect, according to the report.
The victim was in town with his family for a friend’s graduation at Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island, according to the report.
