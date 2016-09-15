Beaufort News

September 15, 2016 2:26 PM

$10K in weapons, ammo stolen in Seabrook

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

About $10,000 worth of weapons and ammunition were stolen last week from a truck on Jeanne Court in Seabrook, including a .22 caliber rifle and a clip for an AR-15.

The items went missing from the 2010 Toyota Tundra between about 10 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9, when the victim noticed both passenger-side doors were ajar, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Other missing items included a green metal ammo box with a Marine sticker, a black ammunition magazine and a box of ammunition for the . 22, a box of 9mm ammunition and a 12-inch Alpine sub woofer, according to the report.

No damage or forced entry was found to the truck,, but a path leading away from the truck was found in the grass and a yellow and black utility glove was found at the scene which might belong to the suspect, according to the report.

The victim was in town with his family for a friend’s graduation at Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Beaufort News

Comments

Videos

This is what heavy rain does to piles of clothes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos