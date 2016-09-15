Beaufort thrift store mess still a mess

Motorists traveling Robert Smalls Parkway Thursday morning continued to be greeted with a soggy mess of clothes and other items strewn along the roadway near an abandoned thrift store.
Vintage 154, a thrift store tied to nonprofit organization Marines and Mickey, was evicted Monday and the contents of the store place on the road.
After 48 hours, the property can be removed by local government, the eviction notice says. The items can also be removed any time during the course of normal trash collection, according to the notice.
It was unclear Thursday morning whether there are plans to clear the area. An attempt to reach a city of Beaufort official Thursday morning wasn’t immediately successful.
Clothes, furniture and even a vacuum cleaner were among the items drenched during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Julia on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments