Ridgeland woman granted bond in fatal DUI case

A 22-year-old Ridgeland woman charged with felony DUI resulting in death was granted bond Tuesday, according to Beaufort County Court records.
Bond for Jermasha Nelson was set at $25,000, according to the online records. The bond was set by Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles, according to those records. Nelson is charged in connection with the Sept. 5 death of Gordon Ward Sr. 54, of Grays Hill.
Her bond came with conditions. She will be under house arrest, must submit to alcohol monitoring, must surrender her driver’s license and is prohibited from contacting members of the victim’s family, according to the records.
As of Thursday morning, Nelson remained in Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the center’s online log.
Ward, an in-home nurse, was killed on U.S. 21 as he rode his moped to a patient’s home. Both Nelson and Ward were traveling north when Ward was struck from behind, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
