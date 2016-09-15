New option coming for family fun in Beaufort

Love House Ministries’ Community Bowling Center on Ribaut Road will add a laser tag arena as part of the center’s recent expansion project.
The nearly 1,800-square foot arena is scheduled to open by the end of the year, Love House Senior Pastor Randy Roberts said Thursday. The project is in the last stages of approval from the City of Beaufort, he said.
Hours of operation will be the same as the bowling center’s:
▪ Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
▪ Tuesday and Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.
▪ Friday, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
▪ Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.
For more information, call 843-525-1043.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments