Tropical Storm Julia brought rain to Beaufort County on Wednesday

It was a very rainy day in Downtown Beaufort on Wednesday, September 14, 2016, as Tropical Storm Julia passed through.
Delayna Earley dearley@beaufortgazette.com

Local Military News

Gen. Renforth on running Depot: 'Love 'em and lead 'em '

Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island since June 10, sat down for a lengthy interview with The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet on Sept. 7, 2016. The affable Renforth, who had a modest upbringing in Wheeling, West Virginia - and whose service includes multiple tours of duty in Iraq, including Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom - said it was "like getting struck by lightning" when he learned in late February that he'd landed one of the top jobs in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Beaufort News

Boundary Street, lately

Sights and sounds from the Boundary Street project in Beaufort on September 6, 2016. The $30 million road redevelopment project is expected to be completed in early 2018.

