Over $10K in jewelry, change taken in Cat Island burglary

Over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Governors Trace home on Cat Island on Tuesday.
Four gold rings - one of them a University of South Carolina class ring - with varying precious stones including diamonds, amethysts and sapphires were reportedly stolen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A jar containing about $500 in change was also taken, according to the report. It appeared the thief also tried to gain access to a locked safe and rummaged through prescription bottles, according to the report.
A window at the back of the home was open when the victims returned to the house, according to the report.
