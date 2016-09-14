Beaufort News

September 14, 2016 3:00 PM

Trailer, lawn mowers stolen from St. Helena Island home

By Joan McDonough

A utility trailer carrying three lawn mowers was stolen overnight from a Stonewood Road home on St. Helena Island.

The trailer went missing between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The trailer was parked in the victim’s front yard overnight, according to the report.

The black trailer was carrying two red walk-behind mowers and one orange Husqvarna zero turn mower, according to the report.

The items were valued at a total of $4,500, the report indicated.

