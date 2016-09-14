Trailer, lawn mowers stolen from St. Helena Island home

A utility trailer carrying three lawn mowers was stolen overnight from a Stonewood Road home on St. Helena Island.
The trailer went missing between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The trailer was parked in the victim’s front yard overnight, according to the report.
The black trailer was carrying two red walk-behind mowers and one orange Husqvarna zero turn mower, according to the report.
The items were valued at a total of $4,500, the report indicated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments