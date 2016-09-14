Port Royal woman slashes husband during argument

A 30-year-old Port Royal woman allegedly slashed her husband several times with a 12-inch, stainless steel knife after a dispute escalated just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Marta O’Conner Suarez-Mason is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature - a felony. She is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000.
The victim suffered multiple knife wounds that required medical attention, according to a Port Royal Police Department report. He had “severe lacerations” to his leg and arm, and blood stained the carpet of their Preserve Avenue West apartment, according to the report. Officers collected the red-handled knife to be processed as evidence.
The couple was continuing an argument from earlier in the day when O’Conner Suarez-Mason allegedly attacked, appearing to be “extremely intoxicated,” according to the report.
Three children were in the home at the time of the assault, but the victim told police they were asleep and in their bedroom when the incident occurred, according to the report. The victim declined to press charges or provide a written statement, the report said.
