Cigarette butt smokes out suspect in multi-state robbery spree

A Florida man suspected of several armed robberies spanning South Carolina and Georgia has been arrested after he was identified through DNA on a cigarette butt submitted by the Ridgeland Police Department to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Forensics Laboratory.
James Anderson, 32, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested by an FBI task force at his job at a Dollar Tree on Sept. 1 after the cigarette DNA matched a 2011 burglary case in North Carolina, according to a Ridgeland Police Department release.
The charges stemmed from a robbery on April 19 as he traveled south on I-95 from Laurinburg, N.C. to his home in Ft. Lauderdale, the release said.
Anderson stopped at the EZ Stop IV Station on Blue Heron Drive in Ridgeland around 4 a.m. where he allegedly held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money.
He then continued traveling south where he is accused of robbing the Octane Station on Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville around 5:40 a.m. in the same fashion.
Anderson then stopped in Pooler, Ga., to conduct back to back robberies at a store on Tanger Outlets Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. and another on Highway 80 around 6:45 a.m., the release said.
Finally, a Shell Gas Station on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill and a BP station on GA Highway 57 in Townsend were robbed at 7:20 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Investigators throughout the five jurisdictions began attempting to identify a suspect through surveillance video as the FBI was notified and launched its own investigation, the release said.
Through that investigation, the cigarette butt was found and returned as a match to Anderson in August, the release said.
Anderson is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Fla., until he can be extradited to South Carolina.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
