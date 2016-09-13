St. Peter’s ready to forgive, but wants ‘restitution’ for $20K-plus in damages

Three vehicles were caught on surveillance video cutting “doughnuts” on the soccer field at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Lady’s Island on Aug. 27.
The vandals caused between $22,000 and $24,000 in damages to the field, according to Parish Manager Karen Widenhouse.
Beaufort Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify the three vehicles and the suspects behind the damage.
“Know that it’s not just ‘dirt and grass’ but a huge expense that our school, public park/playground can ill afford to replace as it was before ruined,” Widenhouse posted on the church’s Facebook page on Monday night.
“Actions equal consequences; should lives be ‘ruined?’ Absolutely not. Will forgiveness prevail? Of course. But restitution is in order.”
Widenhouse said this isn’t the first trouble the parish and school have had with trespassers.
“We’ve run people off (of the property) I can’t even tell you how many times,” she said Tuesday afternoon. But this is by far the most serious time.”
The three vehicles tore apart the center and right side of the field, she said, destroying the crown - the graduated slope of the field - and ripping several deep ravines in the grass.
“It’s just sad,” she said. “It’s a bummer for the entire community ... There will be no fall soccer.” The church’s insurance will not cover the damages to the field, Widenhouse said, and it can’t really be used until it’s fixed. “It’s really devastating for everybody. we’re a small school and we don’t have $22,000 to fix it.”
The field cost the parish around $70,000 to install originally and is considered “the jewel of this area” in terms of soccer fields, Widenhouse said.
She said the church wishes to thank to neighbor who called Beaufort Police Department after hearing the vehicles as well as the officers who have worked on the case so diligently.
Anyone with information can call Inv. Knapp at 843-322-7948.
