September 13, 2016 10:57 AM

Argument over ‘suspicious person’ leads to knife threats in Beaufort

By Joan McDonough

A 59-year-old Beaufort man faces a felony domestic violence charge after an incident at his Waight Street home on Sunday.

Thomas Armstrong is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after allegedly threatening his wife with a kitchen knife. The couple had been arguing about whether or not to call police about a suspicious person walking down their street, Beaufort Police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries visible on the victim, according to a police report.

Armstrong was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday morning. His bond is set at $25,000, according to the Detention Center’s online records.

