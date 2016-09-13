Argument over ‘suspicious person’ leads to knife threats in Beaufort

A 59-year-old Beaufort man faces a felony domestic violence charge after an incident at his Waight Street home on Sunday.
Thomas Armstrong is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after allegedly threatening his wife with a kitchen knife. The couple had been arguing about whether or not to call police about a suspicious person walking down their street, Beaufort Police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday morning.
There were no injuries visible on the victim, according to a police report.
Armstrong was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday morning. His bond is set at $25,000, according to the Detention Center’s online records.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments