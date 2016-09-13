Two-vehicle crash injures one on Robert Smalls Parkway

A two-vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway near Boundary Street on Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.
A car and an SUV collided in the turning lane between Neil Road and Boundary Street around 2:15 p.m., Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.
One person was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County EMS with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
In this accident, as in a Saturday afternoon crash on Ribaut Road, seat belts and airbags prevented other, potentially more serious injuries, Bertholf said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
