September 13, 2016 10:39 AM

Two-vehicle crash injures one on Robert Smalls Parkway

By Joan McDonough

A two-vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway near Boundary Street on Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.

A car and an SUV collided in the turning lane between Neil Road and Boundary Street around 2:15 p.m., Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.

One person was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County EMS with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

In this accident, as in a Saturday afternoon crash on Ribaut Road, seat belts and airbags prevented other, potentially more serious injuries, Bertholf said.

