Update: Two held after Beaufort Police investigate active shooter report

After investigating reports of an active shooter in the area of Duke and Bladen Streets on Monday, the Beaufort Police Department cleared the area around 4 p.m. but released few details of the incident.
Shots were reportedly fired in the area earlier in the day, according to a department Facebook post. A subsequent department post about 4:15 p.m. said there were no injuries in the incident and that two people were in custody.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, according to Capt. Bob Bromage. Bromage could not provide further information. Calls to the Beaufort Police Department have not been returned as of 4 p.m.
Ofc. Hope Able, spokesperson for the police department, declined to provide a Beaufort Gazette reporter with updated information at the scene around 3:15 p.m.
Nearby Bridges Preparatory School was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. That lockdown ended around 3:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by the school.
Beaufort Elementary School was placed on lockdown around 1:35 p.m. as law enforcement investigated, according to Carizma Brown, community services coordinator for the Beaufort County School District. That lockdown was later lifted to a modified lockdown until law enforcement cleared the school around 2:25 p.m. to dismiss students at its normal time.
This story will be updated.
