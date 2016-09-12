Jasper County parents, school lunches are about to get a lot healthier

For four days in early August, the Jasper County School District turned one of its cafeterias into a culinary training center for employees to learn some new, healthy recipes and techniques.
Staff took lessons in knife skills and preparation of bean burgers and Greek, Asian and Italian dishes as part of a partnership with Culinary Creations Inc., a Blue Cross Blue Shield training program that began in Greenville in 2010. The program aims to reduce childhood obesity by serving students healthier, from-scratch meals.
The Jasper County School District is also a member of Smarter Lunchrooms-Southern Style, an organization that aims to empower students to choose healthier habits.
Since the training at Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School, food service employees have already begun preparing samples of new menus, including roasted cauliflower, glazed carrots, Thai chicken and black bean soup.
