September 12, 2016 9:09 AM

Lecture series to explore Beaufort’s storied history

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

A lecture series exploring the history of the Beaufort District begins this month.

Beaufort History Museum and Beaufort County Library System have partnered on the series, which begins with “Beaufort — 500 Years in a Capsule” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the History Museum. The museum is housed in the Arsenal building at 713 Craven St.

The lecture will span four areas: early European settlement and the Colonial period; the Revolutionary War through the Antebellum period; the Civil War and the Reconstruction era; and the Great Hurricane of 1893 through World War II.

The presentation is free. Those who wish to attend can register at do so at www.beauforthistorymuseum.com.

The series will include two lectures each month through May.

