Beaufort readers, are you ready for this?

Readers, on your mark.
The annual Friends of the Beaufort Library Book Sale returns to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park from Sept. 23-25. The sale benefits northern Beaufort County’s library branches.
The sale begins with a Friends of the Library members-only session from10 a.m. until noon Sept. 23. The book sale is open to the public from noon until 6 p.m. that day, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.
All books and audio materials will be half-priced the final day. A silent auction will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday. Auction items can be viewed at www.friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com.
Book donations will be accepted before the sale at the Beaufort, St. Helena and Lobeco branches of the Beaufort County Public Library System.
Among the items expected are a large selection of romance paperbacks, priced at five for $1. More than 1,000 books will be included in a rare and collectibles section, including books on sports, gardening, hunting, 19th and early 20th-century books by local authors, histories of South Carolina plantations, and vintage cookbooks, according to a news release.
