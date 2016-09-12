Beaufort News

September 12, 2016 8:59 AM

Suspect charged in Shell Point shooting

By Joan McDonough

A 28-year-old Burton man has been charged in connection with a Cleveland Drive shooting Aug. 24 in Shell Point.

Antione Robinson faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime. Robinson was arrested on Aug. 25 and held in Beaufort County Detention Center until the following afternoon, according to the center’s website.

No other suspects are being sought, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Bob Bromage said on Monday morning.

The victim was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck and is expected to recover.

Beaufort News

Comments

