2 taken to hospital after SUV flips in Burton wreck

A two vehicle wreck in Burton sent two people to the hospital Friday, according to Burton Fire District spokesman Daniel Byrne.
Firefighters reached the Robert Smalls Parkway and Burton Hills Road intersection just before 1 p.m. to find a small SUV flipped on its roof, and a second damaged vehicle nearby.
Two people were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what Byrne said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic at the intersection was delayed for more than 30 minutes as firefighters assisted the injured and cleared the roadway.
The Burton Fire District has responded to more than 200 motor vehicle accidents in 2016, more than 50 of which took place on Robert Smalls Parkway.
