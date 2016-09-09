Port Royal appraisers expected in town; no clear timeline for auction

There is progress in the attempt to finally sell the Port of Port Royal, though still plenty of exasperation from Port Royal town officials about the pace of the process.
The latest appraisers hired to value the Port of Port Royal are expected to visit the site Friday, town manager Van Willis said this week. Their visit comes nine months after state law mandated the state-owned property be transferred from the S.C. Ports Authority to the Department of Administration for auction.
“This is a step forward,” Willis told Town Council members during a workshop Wednesday. “We have an appraiser who has shown up and seen the property in person, which didn’t happen previously.”
The law required a new appraisal, and the approximately 51 acres of high land on Battery Creek must sell for at least 80 percent of its appraised value at auction. The town and Beaufort County also have the option to buy the property for 80 percent of its determined worth.
After a decade of the Ports Authority handling the property’s attempted sale, control was turned over to the state’s administative agency in May. Appraisal firm Sage Valuation, Inc. was hired to perform the work.
A Department of Administration spokeswoman earlier this year declined to offer a timeline for completing the appraisal, saying the process would last long enough to do a thorough job.
The unclear timeline for the sale had town officials again bemoaning the process. Port Royal Town Council this week discussed the five-year development agreement for the property, which will be up in 2018.
“This can’t go on until 2018,” Councilman Tom Klein said. “It’s insanity. I wish there was something we could do, but there is nothing. It’s in Gov. (Nikki) Haley’s hands.”
A weekly newsletter for Port Royal residents recently began including a counter to mark the time since the S.C. Ports Authority was ordered to sell the property.
“11 years, 11 months, 13 days since Port of Port Royal ordered to be sold,” the most recent newsletter said.
This story will be updated.
