The historic Penn Center has a sleek, new website — and it has students to thank

A year of planning, development and hard work by a team of students at the University of South Carolina Beaufort culminated in a fresh, new website for Penn Center in July.
And now the team is already planning to develop a new website for a second client, the Heritage Library Foundation on Hilton Head Island.
The Penn Center project began in May of last year when Brian Canada, an assistant professor of computational science at USCB, agreed to help Rodell Lawrence, Penn Center’s executive director, in developing a new website for his organization. They aimed to make the site fresh and modern to help visitors find the information quickly and donate easily.
Penn Center, on St. Helena Island, is considered one of the country’s most significant African-American historical and cultural institutions. A National Historic Landmark District, it is located midway along the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which extends from Wilmington, N.C., to Jacksonville, Fla.
The work was done by USCB’s chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery, which serves as the university’s computer club.
Keila Calderon, a new college freshman at the time, became the project manager and shared co-webmaster duties with Ashley Fernandez, a junior majoring in computational science. Calvin Calvert, a returning adult student who graduated in May and a U.S. Army veteran of the Iraq war, was in charge of content management on informational pages and custom programming.
Other students took care of general content and design management, user experience and other responsibilities.
“The wow factor, which was my original challenge, was achieved,” Lawrence said.
