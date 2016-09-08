While we ride out the storm, electric linemen charge into it

If you don’t pay your light bill, it’s hard to watch television in the dark.
That old joke that plays on what my grandmother and others of her generation called the monthly electric bill. Electricity is something we don’t think about until it goes out. Even then, we sometimes fail to appreciate the men and women charged with getting it back on. Plenty of them worked the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine last weekend while the rest of us huddled indoors.
“We have a joke that if you take a vacation during hurricane season, you’d better have insurance on your plans,” said SCE&G Southern District Manager Evan Wheeler.
No doubt Labor Day Weekend was ruined for the local electric linemen.
“We’re tired, we’ve got wind and rain on us and we’re sweating underneath all the equipment and gear,” said John Lesesne, a lineman with SCE&G for the past 15 years. “I’d say it’s nerve-wracking at times.”
Still, Lesesne and others go out, rain or shine, with the express purpose of keeping themselves and the community safe.
“It’s not a job everyone can do,” said Robbie Herring, a 25-year veteran of SCE&G. “It’s a proud profession that’s all about helping the community.”
Lesesne and Herring are both Beaufort natives, and maybe that factors in their decisions to keep plugging away at restoring power to the folks around them despite the hardships.
They certainly know the risks involved.
It does not matter what source you use for the information – being a lineman for the electric company always ranks in the top ten lists of “most dangerous professions.” In addition to the long hours, extreme temperatures, tons of equipment, heavy layers of protective gear and scaling heights, there’s also the constant risk of becoming too intimately involved with high voltage.
It’s why the apprenticeship for becoming a lineman lasts four full years. You don’t want an intern operating on your brain and you don’t want an apprentice messing around with your electricity by himself.
You can probably help these crews out by following basic protocol, such as reporting a downed wire from a safe distance and using a generator properly during an outage. Wheeler cautions against using generators without a transfer switch. Plugging a generator directly into a wall outlet during a storm causes back feed on the line, potentially harming a lineman working there.
You can also help these crews out by thanking them. They sacrifice time and energy to keep things running when a storm approaches after normal working hours.
“During a power restoration, we spend more time in the trucks with each other than we do with our families,” said Herring.
That includes trudging through the backlot swamps of the Lowcountry hauling material and jumping fences to reach a climbing pole unreachable by bucket truck. They may not be as celebrated as first responders, but their work impacts the livelihood of thousands here.
Not that that matters to those of us who complain about watching our cell phone batteries die and having to reset our kitchen clocks. A heavy wind might temporarily mess up our hair, but it sometimes messes up an entire afternoon - or more - for linemen.
So next time you’re in line with bottled water and batteries as storm clouds gather overhead, stop for a second and think about the people working to make those items unnecessary.
To quote the old Glen Campell song: We need them more than want them, and the Beaufort linemen are still out on the lines.
Ryan Copeland is a Beaufort native. He can be reached at rlcopeland@hargray.com.
Comments