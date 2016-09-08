Beaufort News

September 8, 2016 12:18 PM

Beaufort County’s busiest library branches to expand hours

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

Three off Beaufort County’s busiest library branches — Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head Island — are expanding their hours of operation starting Oct. 1.

According to a county library system news release, the new hours are as follows:

Beaufort Branch Library

Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bluffton Branch Library

Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hilton Head Island Branch Library

Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours at the Lobeco and St. Helena branch libraries will remain the same, and all branches will remain closed on Sundays.

Related content

Beaufort News

Comments

Videos

Husband's singing helped break the ice for interracial couple

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos