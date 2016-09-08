Beaufort County’s busiest library branches to expand hours

Three off Beaufort County’s busiest library branches — Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head Island — are expanding their hours of operation starting Oct. 1.
According to a county library system news release, the new hours are as follows:
Beaufort Branch Library
Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bluffton Branch Library
Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hilton Head Island Branch Library
Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hours at the Lobeco and St. Helena branch libraries will remain the same, and all branches will remain closed on Sundays.
