One of SC’s most photographed spots won’t stand much longer: Share your images of ‘Little Blue’

News broke this week that ‘Little Blue,’ the historic Hunting Island home on stilts, will be torn down by the end of the year due to erosion.
For years, it’s served as a hub for photographers of all skill levels. And many of our readers were quick to share their Little Blue photos with us.
Here’s a sample of reader photos, along with other Little Blue images that have popped up across social media.
Want to show off your own photos? Click here.
