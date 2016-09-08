HGTV hunts for a bargain on Fripp Island

A couple landed a deal on an oceanfront Fripp Island home and then gutted and overhauled the inside.
That’s the premise of an episode of HGTV’s “Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation” that will air Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. and again at midnight. “Fripp Island Fix-Up” features Jim and Sarah, who find an oceanfront home and update the kitchen and floorplan.
“But when they start tearing up floors and ripping out walls, they run into some fun — and not so fun — discoveries,” the episode description says.
Keep an eye out for a possible cameo by The Beaufort Gazette. The network reached out earlier this year for permission to use a back edition of the newspaper during filming.
HGTV has visited Beaufort County in the past.
A year ago, a Craven Street home was transformed as part of an episode of “Vacation House for Free.”
