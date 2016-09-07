Beaufort County paramedic answers the call, no matter the task

Lindsay Tuten does a little bit of everything for Beaufort County Emergency Services.
Tuten, who has been with Beaufort County EMS since 2009, will be recognized by the Exchange Club of Beaufort as its First Responder of the Year at a 9/11 ceremony in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort on Sunday. Her positive attitude and willingness to go beyond regular duty were among the attributes mentioned in her nomination, Exchange Club president Janet Horton said.
Tuten volunteers to conduct car seat safety checks, ensuring they are properly installed. She also serves on an employee liaison committee to improve communication among emergency personnel and trains new paramedics.
Tuten has competed in regional and statewide competitions for paramedics and created and maintains the Beaufort County EMS Facebook page.
She was recognized last year as the Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 22 EMS Professional of the Year. The award followed an incident in Sun City in August 2015, when Tuten helped save a man who had suffered a heart attack while playing golf.
