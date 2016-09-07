Burton firefighter to be honored for helping save woman’s life

A Burton firefighter and EMT off duty on a grocery run helped save a woman’s life.
The act is among the reasons Ethan Webb was chosen as the Exchange Club of Beaufort’s Firefighter of the Year. He will be recognized during a 9/11 ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
Webb was at the grocery store when he saw a woman fall to the ground near her vehicle, according to his nomination information provided by Exchange Club president Janet Horton. He began CPR after he noticed the woman wasn’t breathing and had suffered cardiac arrest.
He continued treatment until other emergency personnel arrived, and the woman was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with a pulse.
Webb was also one of three Burton firefighters to help save a choking baby last year.
He has been with Burton Fire District since 2011.
