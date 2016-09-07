Suspicious bag found near Battery Creek High deemed safe

A suspicious bag found near Battery Creek High School on Wednesday morning has been identified as a student’s book bag.
The camouflage bag was found around 11 a.m. on Draft Way near the school’s parking lot and was examined by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Team, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
School officials were notified of the situation, but there was no threat to students or school employees, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers and school officials are attempting to identify the student to whom the bag belongs and the reason it was left there.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments