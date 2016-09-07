Appliances disappear from Seabrook home

A washing machine, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, television and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a Seabrook back porch Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The home on Stuart Point Road was being rented out and the homeowner used the back porch as an enclosed, locked storage space, according to the report.
The items, valued at approximately $1,160, went missing some time between May 16 and Monday, according to the report.
Deputies found no signs of forced entry to the home, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
