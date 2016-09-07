Beaufort News

September 7, 2016 10:16 AM

‘End of an era’: Readers aren’t happy Hunting Island’s ‘Little Blue’ is coming down

By Graham Cawthon

The last cabin standing on the southern end of Hunting Island won’t be standing much longer.

“Little Blue,” once a beach cottage, will come down before the end of the year. The cabin will be demolished and removed.

The spot has become one of the most photographed in South Carolina. And news of its removal hasn’t sat well with the many that have visited over the years.

Here’s just a sample of the response we received on our Facebook page. What do you think should be done with the site? Comment at the bottom of the page and let us know.

