Life-saving Beaufort officer to be recognized during 9/11 event

A Beaufort police officer credited with saving a woman’s life earlier this year will be recognized at a 9/11 event Sunday.
Brandon Zuraw has been selected as the Exchange Club of Beaufort’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, club president Janet Horton said.Zuraw will be honored during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The ceremony will be held in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
Zuraw earned the Beaufort Police Department’s life-saving ribbon for his action during a traffic stop in February. He found a woman unresponsive in the backseat of a car he pulled over for speeding and gave her CPR until help arrived.
Doctors at Beaufort Memorial Hospital told police Zuraw’s action probably saved the woman’s life. He was recognized by City Council in March.
Beaufort Police Department began awarding ribbons in 2013. Zuraw’s was the first for saving a life.
Zuraw joined the department in November 2015 after moving from Pennsylvania. He served 10 years in the U.S. Marines and had been stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
The Exchange Club will also recognize a paramedic and firefighter during the ceremony.
This story will be updated.
