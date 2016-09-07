Project work to close part of Boundary Street late Wednesday

The Boundary Street project will require a partial lane closure in Beaufort at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway late Wednesday, a city news release said.
The work involves connecting a water main. Crews will start about 10 p.m. Wednesday and expect to be finished by 5 a.m. Thursday.
Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will connect a 20-inch water main to a 16-inch line at the intersection of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway, the release said.
There is still a lot of work to be done on the recently opened intersection, which connects Robert Smalls Parkway with Boundary Street farther west of the original intersection, project spokesman Sammy Negron said in the release.
“There is still paving work to be done across the entire project, including the intersection,” Negron said in the release. “So even though it’s open, it isn’t complete.”
Comments