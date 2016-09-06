Mayor pays tourist’s parking ticket, won’t pay yours

Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling found a way to calm an irate tourist last week.
He agreed to pay his parking ticket.
Keyserling, in his weekly newsletter Tuesday, said a man called the mayor’s cellphone ranting about the ticket. The man said he had been visiting one of the nearby islands for 30 years from Greenville but wouldn’t be back because of the $10 fine, Keyserling wrote.
The mayor said he apologized to the man, gave him his personal mailing address and asked him to send the ticket. The man calmed down and said he just needed to let off steam, according to Keyserling.
“I reassured him that was okay and that I will gladly pay the fine if he promises to return to Beaufort on his next vacation,” Keyseling wrote.
But don’t bother forwarding Keyserling your citations.
He said he won’t make this a habit.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments